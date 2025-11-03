Independent UK law firm Burges Salmon has strengthened its Privacy & Data offering with the strategic appointment of Hamish Corner as a partner within its Commercial & Technology practice in London. Hamish, who specialises in privacy, data, and technology law, will take the lead in expanding the firm’s privacy and data practice. This move signifies a significant investment in the firm's Commercial Technology sector and underscores its dedication to providing top-tier legal services across a variety of industries, including technology, energy, media, retail, automotive, and life sciences.

Hamish Corner's extensive 25 years of experience positions him well to support clients navigating the complexities of digital transformation, data governance, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. His expertise spans data regulatory compliance, complex technology transactions, cross-border data transfers, data breaches, and regulatory investigations. In addition, he serves as the Data Protection Officer for several major international businesses. His previous experience includes co-founding and leading a US office of a law firm that advised American clients on UK and EU privacy and commercial matters, particularly benefiting consumer, retail, finance, and regulated sectors.

Nick Graves, Head of the Corporate department at Burges Salmon, expresses optimism about the appointment, stating that “Hamish’s arrival is a major boost to our data, privacy and cyber offering and testament to the significant growth our data, technology, digital and AI practice areas have experienced in recent years.” He adds that Hamish’s wide-ranging experience combined with his international perspective and entrepreneurial mindset make him an ideal addition for the team and their clients.

Hamish Corner shares his enthusiasm for joining Burges Salmon, remarking that “I’m thrilled to be joining Burges Salmon at such an exciting time in its growth journey. The firm’s collaborative culture, strategic focus and commitment to excellence resonate strongly with me, as well as its focus on responsible business.” He looks forward to collaborating with colleagues to assist clients in navigating the changing data, digital, and technology landscape.