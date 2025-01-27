Burges Salmon appoints new Senior Partner

Burges Salmon has announced that Ross Fairley, Head of Renewable Energy and a longstanding partner, will become the firm’s new Senior Partner. Taking over from Chris Seaton, Fairley’s appointment will be effective from 1 May 2025.

Roger Bull, the firm’s Managing Partner, expressed confidence in the appointment, saying, “Ross’s extensive experience and visionary approach will undoubtedly drive the firm forward, continuing our ambitious growth strategy and commitment to delivering excellent client service while maintaining our unique culture.”

Ross Fairley, who joined Burges Salmon in 2004 from Allen & Overy, has been instrumental in shaping the firm’s Renewable Energy team and has earned recognition for his efforts, including being named in the inaugural Legal 500 Green Ambassadors list and The Lawyer Hot 100 in 2023. Fairley said, “It is a real honour to be appointed as Burges Salmon’s Senior Partner. This firm continues to provide a fantastic and supportive platform for people to build their careers and flourish, working with impressive clients to help them achieve their ambitions. As Burges Salmon’s new Senior Partner, I want to make sure that we maximise this platform, continue to attract more great people to work here and demonstrate to organisations and individuals who are not yet using us the value Burges Salmon can bring to them.”

Fairley also acknowledged the significant contributions of outgoing Senior Partner Chris Seaton, stating, “I will be taking over from Chris Seaton whose tireless efforts have significantly shaped Burges Salmon’s success and reputation in recent years. On behalf of the entire firm, I extend our heartfelt thanks to Chris for his leadership and support.”

With Roger Bull continuing as Managing Partner until 2028, the firm’s leadership remains well-placed to maintain its trajectory of growth and success.

Photo - L-R Ross Fairley and Roger Bull