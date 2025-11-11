Burges Salmon has announced the appointment of Neil Demuth as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective from 1 November 2025. Neil will succeed Neil Hampson, who is set to retire at the end of the year after a distinguished tenure leading the firm’s Finance function and serving as Compliance Officer for Finance and Administration. Demuth joined Burges Salmon in 2022 from Foot Anstey, where he held the position of Executive Director of Finance Operations. Since his arrival, he has been responsible for leading the firm’s Commercial Finance team, with a focus on driving strategic financial planning, enhancing reporting capabilities, and embedding a culture of active finance business partnering.

A Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA), Neil Demuth is recognised for his expertise in financial leadership and his collaborative approach, which has strengthened relationships within Burges Salmon's Business Services teams. Managing Partner Roger Bull has expressed gratitude for Hampson’s contributions by saying “We are immensely grateful to Neil Hampson for his outstanding contribution to Burges Salmon. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping our financial strategy and supporting the firm’s growth." Bull also highlighted Demuth's qualifications for the role, stating “As we look ahead, Neil Demuth is exceptionally well placed to take the reins. His insight, experience and inclusive leadership style will be invaluable as we enter our next strategic cycle.”

In response to his new appointment, Neil Demuth remarked “It’s an honour to step into the role of Chief Financial Officer at Burges Salmon. I’m proud to follow in Neil Hampson’s footsteps and excited to continue working with colleagues across the firm to deliver financial excellence. By harnessing data, insight and collaboration, we’ll support our clients and people to thrive.”