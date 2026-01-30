Burges Salmon continues to strengthen its commitment to talent development and client relationships with recent partner appointments. As part of its strategy, the firm has welcomed four new partners who will each bring significant expertise to key sectors.

In the Dispute Resolution team, Rhiannon Price joins as an experienced lawyer with a specialization in complex international fraud, corruption cases, and the recovery of crypto assets. With her background in leading the proceeds of crime litigation team at a UK law enforcement agency, Rhiannon is poised to contribute her skills in international arbitration across major arbitral bodies, particularly within Asia.

The Planning & Compulsory Purchase sector welcomes two new partners. Paula McGeady, qualified in both England and Scotland, has extensive experience with Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects, having promoted major development consent orders for a range of projects, including onshore and offshore generating stations. Patrick Munro, also specialising in planning, brings his expertise in energy and infrastructure matters, guiding clients through planning appeals and judicial reviews while advising on compulsory purchase rights.

In the Corporate Tax division, Silvana Van der Velde, a Scottish qualified lawyer and Chartered Tax Adviser, joins the firm with a wealth of knowledge in corporate tax matters. Her strategic focus on corporate M&A transactions, particularly in the private equity sector, ensures that Burges Salmon can provide extensive advice to its diverse range of clients, from corporates to investors.

Burges Salmon’s Senior Partner, Ross Fairley reflects on these appointments, stating that “These appointments are a testament to the strength of our business and the success of our people-first approach.” He emphasizes the vital role these new partners will play in the firm's future.

Additionally, Managing Partner, Roger Bull mentions that “We remain committed to investing in areas that are of strategic importance to our clients and to fostering a culture that enables talented individuals to thrive.” He reinforces that the recent appointments continue to build on significant growth within the partnership, marking eight lateral partners joining since May 2025. The firm looks towards a confident future, fostering talent and client relations in an evolving legal landscape.