Burges Salmon announces record promotions

Burges Salmon has announced a record number of partner appointments, with 13 lawyers promoted across critical practice areas including Energy & Utilities, Built Environment, Financial Services, Infrastructure, Private Wealth, and Public Sector. This milestone reflects the firm’s commitment to investing in key sectors and highlights its ambitious strategy for sustained growth.

Effective from 1 May 2025, these appointments demonstrate Burges Salmon’s dedication to developing and retaining exceptional talent, reinforcing the firm’s structured career paths for aspiring lawyers. Managing Partner Roger Bull (pictured) says there’s no better endorsement of the ongoing success of our people-first strategy and dedication to delivering an excellent service to our clients than being able to announce a record number of 13 new partners this year. These latest appointments demonstrate our commitment to continue advising clients across a range of strategically important practices and sectors. All 13 of these new partners are exceptional lawyers who will have a vital role to play in nurturing the firm’s client relationships and enhancing our unique culture in the years ahead.

The firm remains focused on delivering outstanding service, reinforced by this year’s partner promotions:

Corporate

Julie Book specialises in M&A, joint ventures, and corporate reorganisations, advising entrepreneurs, family offices, and UK/international companies on cross-border deals.

Construction & Engineering

Claire Logue is dual-qualified in England & Wales and Scotland, advising on contract delivery, dispute resolution, and high-value technical matters.

Nia Stewart provides non-contentious construction advice to public/private sector clients, focusing on the built environment.

Dispute Resolution

Andrew Matheson is a commercial litigator managing complex, high-value disputes, including civil fraud and financial crime.

Catherine Banton advises on contentious property matters, representing clients in courts and alternative dispute resolution.

Employment

James Green advises employers on complex employment law issues, particularly within financial services, and supports strategic people projects.

Planning & Compulsory Purchase

Cathryn Tracey specialises in consenting processes for renewable energy, infrastructure, and major developments.

Projects

Emma Andrews advises on energy transactions and regulation, focusing on renewables and clean heat sectors.

Real Estate

Rachel Westbury advises landowners on strategic land development, including options and multi-landowner schemes.

Tom Perret specialises in energy sector real estate, focusing on renewables, nuclear, and fusion projects.

Will Hall advises investors, occupiers, and lenders on real estate asset transactions, particularly in the hotel sector.

Tax, Trusts, & Family

Ed Hayes advises on UK tax matters for individuals, family offices, and cross-border estate planning.

Hannah Petherick leads the firm’s South West family law practice, specialising in complex financial settlements, pre/post-nuptial agreements, and children law cases.

Burges Salmon’s record promotions underline its long-term growth strategy and commitment to legal excellence across multiple sectors.