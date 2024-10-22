Burges Salmon advises Pandox

Independent UK law firm Burges Salmon has advised Pandox, one of Europe's largest hotel property owners, on the financing and acquisition of the DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh City Centre. This £49 million transaction strengthens Pandox's presence in Scotland, where it already owns the Aparthotel Adagio Edinburgh Royal Mile.

Strategic Expansion in Edinburgh

Pandox’s latest acquisition is a highly sought-after property in Edinburgh, a city known for its vibrant hotel market. This move not only diversifies Pandox's portfolio but also aligns with the company’s strategy of investing in prime hotel locations across Europe.

Burges Salmon's multidisciplinary Hotels team, part of the Built Environment sector group, played a critical role in the transaction, providing corporate finance and real estate expertise. The team was led by Robert Forman, Partner at Burges Salmon, alongside Associate Victoria MacAulay.

A Thriving Hospitality Sector

Commenting on the deal, Robert Forman emphasised Edinburgh’s appeal as a prime location for hotel investments, particularly after the hospitality industry’s strong recovery from the pandemic. He noted the firm's extensive experience in high-profile hotel transactions, enabling them to navigate Pandox through the complexities of the deal.

Jacob Rasin, Senior Vice President of Transactions at Pandox, praised the Burges Salmon team for their positive, engaging approach and their ability to simplify complex issues while resolving challenges swiftly.

Expert Legal Guidance

Burges Salmon's Hotels team offers strategic and practical legal advice on a wide range of UK real estate matters. Their expertise spans acquisitions, disposals, management agreements, and operational issues. Much of their work involves international clients expanding into the UK, making the firm a key player in helping businesses grow both locally and globally.

This acquisition further highlights the enduring appeal of Edinburgh’s hotel market and the ongoing demand for strategic investments in the hospitality sector.