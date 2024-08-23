Burges Salmon advises on strategic investment for Fintech firm Dancerace

Independent UK law firm Burges Salmon has played a pivotal role in advising Dancerace, a rapidly expanding Fintech company, on securing a significant investment from Norland Capital, an international investment firm with a focus on software and technology. This investment is poised to accelerate Dancerace’s global expansion and drive forward its product innovation strategies.

Dancerace, headquartered in Bath, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for major banks and lenders around the world. The company’s software supports business-critical workflows, enabling banks and lenders to offer efficient invoice financing and asset-based lending products to their clients. The new investment from Norland Capital not only cements Dancerace’s position as a market leader but also fuels its ambitious plans for growth and innovation.

The transaction marks a significant shift in ownership, with Norland Capital acquiring 100% of Newable Capital’s majority stake in Dancerace. Meanwhile, Dancerace's CEO, Elliot Avison, has rolled over his entire ownership position into the new partnership, signaling strong confidence in the company’s future.

Burges Salmon’s Corporate and M&A team, led by partners Alex Lloyd and Richard Spink, provided comprehensive legal guidance throughout the complex transaction. They were supported by associates Rebecca Brown and Tom Curnow. Alex Lloyd commented on the deal, stating, “It has been a pleasure to work with the Newable Capital team and to see another local software and technology company going from strength to strength. We wish Elliot Avison, the rest of the Dancerace team, and Norland Capital great success in the future.”

Peter Barrand, Managing Director at Newable Capital, also expressed his satisfaction with the transaction, saying, “We’ve worked closely with Dancerace for a number of years and are incredibly proud of everything we’ve achieved together. We’re grateful to Alex and the team at Burges Salmon for guiding us through this complex process with clarity and straightforward advice.”

Burges Salmon’s Fintech team has a strong track record of advising start-ups, high-growth scale-ups, global financial institutions, major corporates, and investors on a wide range of issues. Their expertise spans M&A transactions, fundraising, financial regulation, technology and data, banking, employment, and intellectual property, making them a key player in supporting the growth of the Fintech sector.