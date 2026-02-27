Independent UK law firm Burges Salmon has successfully guided Ampyr Solar Europe in its acquisition of the East Yorkshire Solar Farm, a substantial renewable energy project. The East Yorkshire Solar Farm (EYSF), which is set to be one of the largest consented solar projects in the UK, boasts a capacity of over 530 MWp and has been awarded Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) status. Development consent for this ambitious initiative was granted on 09 May 2025 by the Secretary of State.

EYSF is strategically located in East Yorkshire, connecting directly to the substation adjacent to the Drax power station. Upon completion, the solar farm is anticipated to generate enough electricity to power approximately 100,000 homes annually, contributing about 70 GWh of solar electricity by 2035.

Burges Salmon fielded a comprehensive multi-disciplinary team from its renowned Energy sector group to handle the complex transaction. The team, comprising partners Danny Lee in Corporate, Alec Whiter in Energy Projects, Ros Harris in Real Estate, Alex Minhinick in Planning and Compulsory Purchase, Lloyd James in Construction, and Hilary Barclay in Corporate Tax, collaborated closely to deliver expert advice.

The complete Burges Salmon team featured Niall Mackle, Manahil Qadir, and Trulie Taylor from the Corporate Team, along with Patrick Munro, Sofiya Yerokhina, and Tommy Yapp in the Planning and Compulsory Purchase Team. Lucy Ashmore and Zoe Williams were part of the Energy Projects Team, while Amy McPherson and Rebecca Scrafton contributed from the Construction Team. Additional support came from Pav Jureczko in Corporate Tax and Katie Matthews in the Real Estate Team.

Tarun Agrawal, CEO of Ampyr Solar Europe, expressed enthusiasm for the milestone acquisition, stating, “We are delighted to advance our strategic growth in the UK market with the acquisition of the East Yorkshire Solar Farm project. This project is the largest in Ampyr Solar Europe’s growing photovoltaic/BESS portfolio and aligns with our mission to deliver high-impact renewable assets that support local communities, enhance energy security, and contribute to national decarbonisation objectives.” He added that the project represents a significant step for Ampyr Solar Europe, which now has a pipeline of over 2.5 GW within the UK and a total European pipeline of 7 GW spanning the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Alec Whiter remarked on the significance of this acquisition, saying, “This is a huge milestone for Ampyr Solar Europe and also marks a significant point in the development of large-scale solar deployment in the UK. We are delighted to have supported our longstanding client once again on their next significant step, and to bring together a multi-disciplinary team with the expertise needed for a project of this scale.”

Burges Salmon’s award-winning energy lawyers operate at the forefront of the renewable energy sector, providing clients with innovative solutions and expert guidance across various domains, including solar, water, nuclear, hydrogen, and more. Their cross-disciplinary collaboration allows for a nuanced understanding of complex energy projects, enabling the firm to deliver targeted, commercially viable solutions tailored to their clients' unique requirements.