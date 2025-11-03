Independent law firm Burges Salmon has assisted its long-time client Oxygen Conservation in a notable acquisition of the Kinrara Estate from BrewDog, a deal which signifies a critical advancement in Oxygen Conservation’s programme to Scale Conservation. The estate, encompassing nearly 10,000 acres in the Cairngorms National Park, expands the client's UK portfolio to over 50,000 acres under management. Known for its extensive peatlands, native woodland, and moorlands, Kinrara is already the focus of ambitious nature restoration initiatives, making this acquisition a key opportunity for rewilding and regeneration.

Under the guidance of Oxygen Conservation, plans for Kinrara include delivering long-term value through natural capital and carbon credit initiatives. Burges Salmon has been instrumental in guiding Oxygen Conservation since its inception in 2021, advising on all 13 land acquisitions across the UK, from Devon to the Scottish Highlands. The Kinrara transaction was spearheaded by partner Ross Simpson, with support from senior associate Sarah Stewart and associate Darren Thomson, along with tax advice from associate Claire Withers.

Ross Simpson commented on the acquisition, stating "Kinrara is more than an estate—it’s a living demonstration of how investment in nature can drive ecological recovery and long-term prosperity." He emphasised the importance of redefining conservation and leveraging rural land to address biodiversity collapse and climate change. George Pawley, General Counsel at Oxygen Conservation, characterised the vision for Kinrara as "characteristically bold," aimed at enhancing biodiversity and creating synergies between people and nature.

The partnership between Burges Salmon and Oxygen Conservation not only showcases the complexities of significant acquisitions but also underscores their commitment to ecological initiatives. Earlier this year, the two entities entered into a landmark partnership worth up to £1 million, pivoting the voluntary carbon market towards impactful investments over mere transactional offsets. This collaboration represents a transformative approach to environmental stewardship and highlights the rising commitment to sustainable practices in the UK.