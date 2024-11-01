Burges Salmon advises on Biral sale

Independent UK law firm Burges Salmon has advised Biral, a premier provider of meteorological sensors, on its sale to Senseca, a global leader in measurement technology and environmental monitoring. This acquisition represents a strategic move for both companies, aligning Biral’s high-precision sensor technology with Senseca’s extensive environmental monitoring solutions, further strengthening Senseca’s footprint in renewable energy.

Bristol-based Biral will maintain its brand under Senseca’s ownership, preserving its established market identity while benefiting from enhanced capabilities and international market access. The transaction will enable Biral to pursue accelerated growth as part of a larger organisation focused on innovative measurement and environmental monitoring technologies.

The leadership transition accompanying this sale sees Biral’s Finance Director, Ben Lockwood, stepping into the role of Managing Director, taking the reins from long-serving Managing Director Paul Smith, who retires after a distinguished career. This change marks a new chapter for Biral as it integrates with Senseca’s global infrastructure, driving new advancements in meteorological and environmental monitoring.

The Burges Salmon Corporate and M&A team, led by partner Dominic Davis and associate Tom Curnow, advised Biral and its shareholders on the transaction, with support from KPMG Corporate Finance. Reflecting on the sale, Davis expressed appreciation for the collaboration with KPMG and the Biral team, including outgoing director Paul Smith. “We wish Paul a fulfilling retirement and are excited to see Ben and Senseca steer Biral into its next growth phase,” he said.

New Managing Director Ben Lockwood praised Burges Salmon's role in facilitating the transaction. “The team’s expertise and dedication were critical in making this happen,” Lockwood noted, commending Davis and Curnow for their diligent efforts and professionalism throughout the process.

Burges Salmon’s Corporate and M&A team is known for its advisory role in high-value and transformative transactions, providing tailored guidance across multiple sectors. The firm’s experience with growth-focused businesses makes it a trusted partner in mergers, acquisitions, and cross-border transactions, underscoring its commitment to supporting UK companies in global markets.