Burges Salmon advises on Belfast mixed-use regeneration project

The firm’s Development and Regeneration Built Environment team has advised Translink on the Weavers Cross city centre regeneration project surrounding the new Belfast Grand Central Station.

In a press release on 3 August, Burges Salmon said:

Burges Salmon advised Translink on its procurement of a real estate development partner, MRP, for a 1.3+ million sq ft, £500 million project. The project will regenerate former railway/transport land in central Belfast, creating a dynamic new employment and mixed-use hub for the city, called Weavers Cross.

The firm’s depth of experience in dealing with transport orientated development projects using regulated procurement, enabled the team to work with Translink’s in-house legal team and Northern Ireland solicitors Tughans, in particular supporting the in-house procurement team through the process, including the terms of a master development agreement and interface with the new £250 million transport hub currently under construction, Belfast Grand Central Station.

The Burges Salmon team advising on this transaction comprised partners Philip Beer and Laura Wisdom, director Amy Simpson, senior associate Rebecca Bicknell and solicitor Amy Rogers from the firm’s Development and Regeneration Built Environment team.

Philip Beer says: “It’s fantastic to have played a key role in contributing to this hugely significant project for Northern Ireland. The Weavers Cross regeneration scheme presents a unique opportunity to transform a brownfield site in the heart of Belfast, creating a brilliantly connected, mixed-use, sustainable development.”

Laura Wisdom adds: “Once completed, Weavers Cross will be transformational for Belfast, providing places to work, live and play – and be a destination in its own right. Our involvement underlines our ability to work on complex development schemes across the UK, particularly transport orientated projects.”