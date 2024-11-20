Burges Salmon advises gooch & housego plc on acquisition of Phoenix Optical

Burges Salmon's Corporate and M&A team has successfully advised Gooch & Housego PLC ("G&H"), a leading manufacturer of optical components and systems, on its acquisition of precision optics supplier Phoenix Optical.

Phoenix Optical, known for its polished, coated, and assembled precision optics, provides G&H with an exciting opportunity to enhance its technological capabilities and customer offerings. This acquisition is expected to strengthen G&H’s position in these critical markets, further bolstering its growth and industry leadership.

The Burges Salmon team was led by partner AJ Venter, with support from associates Dan Wood, Isabel Rawlings, and trainee solicitor Hannah Bellingall. On tax matters, director Silvana van der Velde and associate Pav Jureczko provided expertise, while director Alexandra Clayton and associate Richard Watkins handled real estate matters.

Chris Jewell, Chief Financial Officer at G&H, expressed his satisfaction with the transaction, stating: “Phoenix Optical is a great addition to the G&H Group, enabling us to bring together industry-leading technology and know-how to support the delivery of an exceptional customer experience. AJ and the broader Burges Salmon team provided invaluable legal expertise and advisory support throughout the transaction, and we are very appreciative of their professionalism and diligence in helping us successfully complete this acquisition.”

AJ Venter of Burges Salmon also commented: “It was a pleasure to work with Chris and the G&H team again on this acquisition. Phoenix Optical complements G&H’s specialist capabilities well, and we look forward to seeing its continued growth within the G&H group.”

The successful completion of this acquisition marks another significant step in G&H’s strategic expansion and positions it for further success in the competitive aerospace and defence sectors.