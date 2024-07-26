Burges Salmon advises Fintel plc on its acquisition of RSMR

Independent UK law firm Burges Salmon has advised AIM-listed Fintel Plc, the UK’s leading provider of fintech and support services to the UK retail financial services sector, on its acquisition of Rayner Spencer Mills Research Limited (RSMR), one of the most recognised fund ratings and research agencies in the UK.

The acquisition adds scale, intellectual property, and quality data sets, helping the market understand and improve the suitability of financial products. RSMR will be the ninth business acquired by Fintel over the past twelve months, joining AKG, VouchedFor, Competent Adviser, Micap, Synaptic, Owen James, ifaDASH, and threesixty on its expanded service and technology platform. The acquisition is expected to complete in the coming months, subject to regulatory approval.

The Burges Salmon team advising Fintel was led by partner Mark Shepherd and senior associate Briony Barber from the firm’s Corporate and M&A team. Mark Shepherd commented: "It's been a genuine pleasure to support Fintel on this strategically important acquisition, adding industry expertise, insights, and data to its fast-growing portfolio. The Fintel team’s deal experience shone through in their pragmatic and collaborative approach to this complex transaction, keeping their eye very much on the additive value of RSMR to the Fintel offering. We look forward keenly to watching the combined businesses thrive.”

John Milliken, CEO of Defaqto, added: "We’ve worked with RSMR for a long time and hugely admire their research methodology, independence, and dedication to the market. Their history, pedigree, and ambition will add significantly to our business. We’re grateful to Mark, Briony, and the rest of the team at Burges Salmon for their excellent counsel throughout the transaction, leading us through the complexities with ease and clarity.”

Burges Salmon boasts a strong Corporate practice in the UK, advising clients across a broad range of sectors, including financial services. The firm serves multi-national organisations and institutions, entrepreneurial businesses, and high-net-worth individuals and their families.