Burges Salmon advises Eni on HyNet carbon dioxide pipeline development consent order

The DCO marks a significant milestone in the development of the HyNet North West CCS cluster, where Eni operates as the transportation and storage operator. This infrastructure project aims to transport captured carbon dioxide (CO2) across the North West of England and North Wales to Eni's depleted natural gas reservoirs in Liverpool Bay for safe and permanent storage.

As the first Anglo-Welsh cross-border application for a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) to receive a DCO from DESNZ, this achievement highlights the successful culmination of an 18-month determination process initiated after Eni's submission of the DCO application in October 2022. With the DCO in place, the HyNet CCS cluster moves closer to the execution phase, marking a significant step towards achieving the UK's net zero target.

Burges Salmon provided comprehensive legal counsel on the promotion of the DCO, including connected planning applications and related real estate arrangements. Partner Julian Boswall, leading the Burges Salmon team alongside Directors Paula McGeady and Paul Doherty, expressed delight in assisting Eni in securing this vital consent. Boswall highlighted the successful navigation of the complexities involved in obtaining the first cross-border Anglo-Welsh DCO, underscoring the collaborative effort with Eni, Progressive Energy, and WSP.

The HyNet transportation and storage system, operated by Eni, is poised to play a crucial role in the UK's transition to a low-carbon economy. With an initial capacity of 4.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year, the project has the potential to scale up to 10 million tonnes annually after 2030, significantly contributing to the nation's net zero aspirations.

Burges Salmon's involvement in securing the DCO underscores its commitment to supporting clients in driving sustainable infrastructure projects and navigating complex regulatory landscapes. The firm's expertise and collaborative approach have been instrumental in facilitating the advancement of key initiatives like the HyNet CCS cluster, shaping the future of energy transition in the UK.