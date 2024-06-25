This website uses cookies

Burges Salmon acts for KIRKBI on £300m investment in energy storage plant

KIRKBI, part of the Kirk Kristiansen family’s investment company, joined a syndicate including Rio Tinto and Goldman Sachs in backing Highview Power’s liquid air energy storage (LAES) plant

Burges Salmon, an independent UK law firm, has advised KIRKBI on its participation in a £300 million funding package for Highview Power’s innovative energy storage project in Manchester.  The project aims to bolster the UK’s energy security and accelerate its path to net zero emissions. Burges Salmon’s Corporate Energy team, led by partner Camilla Usher-Clark and senior associate Briony Barber, facilitated the transaction, underscoring their expertise in energy technology and renewable projects. The plant, set to be operational by early 2026, marks a significant step in sustainable infrastructure, supporting over 700 jobs during construction and bolstering the UK Infrastructure Bank’s renewable energy initiatives.