In a notable development within the legal and financial sectors, Burford Capital has announced a strategic minority investment in Kindleworth, a firm renowned for its expertise in launching and managing high-performing law firms. This collaboration melds Burford’s extensive global reach with Kindleworth’s dedicated services, providing lawyers with robust support to establish and expand their firms. The partnership positions both firms to create innovative opportunities within a rapidly evolving legal landscape.

Burford Capital, publicly traded on both the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, boasts an impressive portfolio worth $7.5 billion. The firm stands as a leader in finance and asset management focusing on legal matters, partnering with a multitude of AmLaw 100 and Global 100 law firms as well as Fortune 500 companies to finance high-value legal initiatives and foster business growth. To date, numerous prestigious law firms have sought Burford's capital, demonstrating the firm's significant influence in the sector.

On the other hand, Kindleworth celebrates a successful history of aiding in the establishment of over 50 law firms and offices globally, employing more than 1,000 legal professionals. Notable firms that have benefited from Kindleworth's expertise include Three Crowns LLP, Northridge Law LLP, and Pallas Partners LLP. The Kindleworth team, comprising over 50 professionals, excels in various aspects of law firm operations, providing essential advice and strategic management post-launch to allow lawyers to dedicate their time to client engagement and growth.

The combined insights and resources offered by Burford and Kindleworth create a unique platform designed to empower entrepreneurial lawyers and implement innovative law firm models. This partnership not only enhances Kindleworth's capacity for growth but also provides Burford with opportunities to invest capital in law firms that engage Kindleworth’s services.

“At Burford, we seek out opportunities to invest in businesses that are reshaping the legal landscape and creating lasting value,” said Travis Lenkner, Chief Development Officer of Burford Capital. “Our minority investment in Kindleworth is a prime example of that strategy in action—expanding how we deploy capital, supporting innovation and creating value beyond traditional legal finance.”

“It’s crucial for the legal profession to adapt,” stated James Hacking, Co-Founder and Partner at Kindleworth. “By providing the resources, expertise and infrastructure they need to thrive, we help turn ambition into market-leading law firms. Burford shares our vision, and this partnership strengthens our ability to help exceptional lawyers and firms reach their full potential.”

The details surrounding the investment, which culminated in August 2025, remain undisclosed, but it is important to note that the cash consideration for the minority stake does not signify a material investment for Burford. Kindleworth has reportedly maintained profitability since its inception in 2012, and while this investment is likely to be accretive for Burford, it is not anticipated to significantly impact the firm's earnings per share.