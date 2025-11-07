Burcher Jennings has made a significant move in the legal consulting sector by acquiring Legal Project Management Limited from its founder, Antony Smith, who will now serve as a consultant within the firm. This acquisition enables Burcher Jennings to launch its innovative Legal Services Profitability Programme, a framework that uniquely integrates Legal Services Pricing, Legal Project Management, and Legal Process Improvement. With a solid foundation in Legal Costs Services, Burcher Jennings becomes the sole consultancy in the UK providing an all-encompassing approach to law-firm profitability, as well as exclusive training and certification approved by the International Institute of Legal Project Management (IILPM).

Richard Allen, Head of Pricing, Project Management & Process Improvement, noted that “This launch represents a genuine evolution in how law firms can manage profitability. Pricing sets the strategy, project management delivers the control, and process improvement embeds the learning. When these three elements work together, profit becomes planned rather than accidental.” Furthermore, Martyn Jennings, Chairman & Chief Executive, expressed that “Burcher Jennings has always led innovation in the legal marketplace. By now owning the business critical space of accredited project-management and process-improvement capability, combined with our established pricing expertise, we’re enabling firms to transform performance at every stage of the client journey.”

Antony Smith, in his new role, conveyed his confidence, stating, “I am confident that Burcher Jennings will continue to drive, and enhance, IILPM certification course training in legal project management and legal process improvement in the UK and Ireland.” Additionally, Dr Todd Hutchison, Global Chairman of the IILPM, praised the integration achieved by Burcher Jennings, calling it “a global benchmark. Uniting pricing, project management and process improvement under one programme sets a new international standard for professional-services profitability and the IILPM are delighted to be part of this unique partnership of expertise.”

The Legal Profitability Programme aims to equip law firms with the necessary tools to price confidently, manage projects precisely, and improve processes effectively, establishing a pathway towards increased margins and enhanced client outcomes. As part of this initiative, a live face-to-face Legal Project Management certification course will take place in London from November 18 to 20, covering essential project management strategies applicable to matter management and process improvement. Interested individuals within law firms or commercial organisations with legal departments are encouraged to participate, with further details available on the respective websites.