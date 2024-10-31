Budget adjustments impact healthcare, schools, and housing sectors

The UK government’s Autumn Budget has brought a mix of funding commitments and policy adjustments affecting healthcare, education, and housing. Legal and industry experts have shared insights on how these changes may shape key sectors, reflecting on funding allocations, potential challenges, and the need for strategic innovations.

Healthcare Funding and Revenue Generation

Carly Caton, Partner specialising in commercial healthcare at Browne Jacobson, highlights the NHS funding challenges, despite the budget’s efforts to bolster resources. "Any new funding that helps to add capacity will of course be welcomed within the NHS," she explains. However, Caton underscores that to avoid temporary fixes, additional revenue streams are essential for NHS trusts. “The government should actively encourage trusts, backed by funded support programmes, to develop a commercial mindset and explore how to maximise their available resources, while simultaneously improving healthcare services for the general public,” Caton suggests.

Increasing private patient activities within NHS hospitals could be one viable solution. According to Caton, “Most trusts already do this to some extent with private patient units but these tend to be relatively small, meaning they provide untapped potential in terms of raising additional income to plough back into NHS services.” Partnerships with private providers could expand these units without significant capital outlay, Caton adds, potentially benefiting NHS patients and taxpayers alike.

Education Policy and Private School VAT

In education, the budget’s confirmation of Labour’s VAT policy on private school fees may prompt an earlier-than-expected reshuffling among parents who can no longer afford these expenses. Family law expert Sarah Jane Boon notes that “With Labour’s policy now confirmed in the Budget, we could see parents try to pay for fees ahead of the changes coming into force in the hope that the fees can be settled without VAT.” Yet, she warns that most private schools are cautioning families of potential retroactive charges.

For separated parents, discussions around potential school changes need to begin immediately, Boon advises, given that arranging state school placements can be complex. “In circumstances where both parents agree that private school fees will be unaffordable, if VAT is added, parents should start having discussions now about alternative options,” she emphasises.

School Infrastructure Rebuilds and Staffing Concerns

The budget’s commitment of £1.4 billion towards rebuilding schools in England has been met with cautious optimism. Peter Jackson, a Senior Associate at Browne Jacobson, reflects on the potential of this funding, saying, “A commitment to ramp up the school rebuilding programme will of course be welcomed by school leaders, who have long been trying to draw attention to the outdated and potentially dangerous buildings on their sites.” While additional funds may encourage industry participation, Jackson notes that lingering high inflation and interest rates could continue to impede progress. He suggests a renewed private finance model, one that ensures taxpayer value and attracts private investment, might be essential to achieving long-term school infrastructure improvements.

Tom Wallace, Deputy Head of HR Services at Browne Jacobson, points out staffing issues exacerbated by rising costs. While he acknowledges that expanding free breakfast clubs could be beneficial for students, Wallace notes, “Coupled with the headache caused by a rise in employer national insurance contributions, we may approach a situation in which staff are being asked to work beyond their usual hours.” To counter staff shortages, Wallace advocates flexible and innovative employment policies, including flexible work schedules and trialling a nine-day fortnight.

Housing and Infrastructure Needs for Long-term Success

Finally, the government’s housing initiatives, including a £3.1 billion commitment to affordable housing, received praise from Joe Pepper, UK CEO of PEXA. “Committing to the building of 1.5 million homes with a £3.1 billion investment is fantastic for first-time buyers,” Pepper comments, adding that these plans could stimulate economic growth. However, he raises a critical issue about the infrastructure to support housing market transactions, warning that the absence of government support for tech modernisation may hinder these ambitious targets.

As the budget’s impacts begin to take shape, sector leaders are calling for both immediate and strategic action. The government’s commitment is clear, but effective implementation, collaboration, and sustainable investment will be essential to delivering meaningful benefits across these essential sectors.

The Autumn Budget 2024 has prompted reactions across various legal and financial sectors, highlighting both significant investments and contentious policy adjustments. Key areas include:

1. Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND)

Laura Thompson from Browne Jacobson applauds the prioritisation of SEND within the core schools budget. However, she emphasizes the need for whole-system reform to address chronic issues in mainstream and special schools, including space and resource constraints. The additional £1 billion investment signals a commitment but is seen as insufficient without long-term structural improvements.

2. Offshore Tax Compliance

Peter Binning of Corker Binning notes that the ease of hiding offshore wealth through crypto-assets and global platforms challenges tax enforcement. He expects HMRC to intensify its enforcement activities due to enhanced cross-border data access, particularly focusing on overseas tax evasion and large-scale non-compliance.

3. Justice System Funding

The Law Society of England and Wales calls for extensive investment in civil and criminal legal aid, which are seen as essential to reducing court backlogs and maintaining access to justice. While increased funding for prisons and probation is welcome, the Society stresses that neglecting other facets of the justice system jeopardises its overall stability and efficacy.

4. Family Law and Divorce Implications

Nicholas Fairbank of 4PB and Kiran Beeharry from SA Law comment on tax relief impacts for divorcing couples. Changes to private school VAT and Capital Gains Tax (CGT) could complicate financial settlements, especially for high-income families. Retaining family homes remains cost-efficient under the unchanged Stamp Duty exemption, but the changes may pressure business-owning couples to reassess asset distribution.

5. Agricultural and Business Property Relief (APR and BPR)

Idina Glyn of Mishcon de Reya critiques the capped reliefs for APR and BPR, warning of adverse impacts on family-run farms and rural economies. She suggests these reforms might lead to increased market consolidation as smaller entities struggle with heightened inheritance tax (IHT) liabilities, thereby risking the continuity of traditional family farms and small businesses.

6. Pensions and Inheritance Tax (IHT)

Emily Deane from STEP highlights concerns over the newly taxed pension lump sums and unchanged nil-rate band for IHT, arguing these changes may burden families relying on pension savings. STEP calls for re-evaluation, especially given that the nil-rate band freese, in place since 2009, fails to account for inflation.

Across these sectors, the common theme is a push for reform and sustainable investment to address deep-rooted challenges, from SEND and justice system backlogs to tax compliance and inheritance planning.