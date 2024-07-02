BSBpublishes its coroners' courts evaluation report

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has released its evaluation report on the Competences and toolkit introduced for practitioners in Coroners' Courts. Initiated in September 2021 in collaboration with the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), CILEx Regulation Ltd (CRL), and the Deputy Chief Coroner, these resources aimed to enhance standards and practices in inquests.

The evaluation, conducted from September 2023, highlighted significant awareness and utilisation of the Competences and toolkit. Over 75% of barristers practicing in Coroners' Courts and more than 95% of coroners reported awareness of these resources. Moreover, a majority of those aware found them beneficial, endorsing their usefulness and indicating readiness to recommend them to peers.

However, the report indicated a mixed impact in addressing certain challenges, such as adversarial behavior, signaling room for improvement. In response, the BSB plans to collaborate further with the SRA, CRL, and key stakeholders to refine the resources based on feedback and explore potential expansions or amendments to the toolkit.

Rupika Madhura, Interim Director of Standards at BSB, emphasised the importance of ongoing updates to ensure that practitioners are equipped with current skills and knowledge crucial for effective advocacy in Coroners' Courts. She underscored the commitment to enhancing awareness and usage of these resources to maintain high professional standards across the board.