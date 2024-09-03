BSB seeks new board members

The Bar Standards Board (BSB), the independent regulator for barristers and related legal services businesses in England and Wales, is looking to appoint two new lay Board members and one barrister Board member. These new members will help steer the organisation through a period of significant change in the legal services market and its regulation.

As the legal landscape evolves over the next decade, barristers in England and Wales will face challenges such as fluctuating public funding, shifting consumer expectations, and rapid technological advancements. The BSB is committed to ensuring its regulatory approach remains risk-based, proportionate, and agile, while also promoting equality and diversity within the Bar.

The BSB is currently reforming to adopt a more proactive and consumer-focused regulatory approach, aiming to enhance efficiency in its operations. The Board is particularly interested in appointing barrister members with diverse practice backgrounds, including those from the Circuits, the Employed Bar, and the Young Bar. For lay members, the BSB seeks individuals with experience in consumer advocacy, policy, or engagement, as well as strong commercial expertise, particularly in change management, risk, and finance at a strategic level.

The BSB is dedicated to reflecting the diversity of society across all levels of its organisation, including on its Board, and encourages applications from individuals of all backgrounds.

The positions offer an annual remuneration of £10,000, with an expected time commitment of approximately two days per month. The application deadline is midnight on 29 September 2024.