BSB Releases 2024 statistics report on Bar course enrolment, results, and student progression

This comprehensive report sheds light on crucial aspects of vocational training necessary to qualify as a barrister in England and Wales.

Enrolment and Results

The report offers a detailed analysis of enrolment figures across various Bar training providers, highlighting differences in course costs and pass rates among institutions. It underscores how these factors can influence prospective barristers' decisions when choosing where to study. The data reveals a trend of decreased course fees compared to previous iterations of the Bar Professional Training Course (BPTC), reflecting changes implemented in newer training models.

Student Progression

A significant focus of the report is on student progression onto pupillage, emphasising the correlation between the class of a student’s first degree and their likelihood of securing pupillage. This information provides valuable insights for aspiring barristers navigating their educational paths and career prospects.

Annual Bar Training Trends

In addition to enrolment and progression statistics, the BSB report outlines broader trends in Bar training costs and outcomes. This information serves as a resource for stakeholders interested in understanding the evolving landscape of legal education and professional development within the bar.

Future Reports and Resources

For further exploration, the BSB offers a more comprehensive annual report on Bar training, providing narrative reflections on standards and regulatory measures implemented throughout the training and pupillage stages. These resources are crucial for maintaining transparency and ensuring quality standards across the profession.

As of June 2024, vocational training for Bar courses is conducted at 10 accredited providers across 21 sites. The BSB continues to monitor and regulate these programs to uphold rigorous standards and support the development of future barristers.

For those interested in accessing the full report and additional resources, visit the BSB website for detailed insights into Bar training statistics and regulatory updates.

