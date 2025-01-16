BSB invites initial feedback on strategy development

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) is preparing its comprehensive five-year strategy, which will outline the priorities for the regulation of the barrister profession into the 2030s. The strategy aims to set a clear direction for the BSB’s regulatory functions, ensuring they serve the public interest.

As part of the strategy development, the BSB is inviting feedback from key stakeholders, including barristers, consumers, and other groups, to help create an informed and impactful plan. Contributions will guide the strategy’s formation, ensuring it supports the profession and the wider justice system. The deadline for feedback is 9 April 2025, and more details on how to contribute can be found on the BSB's website.

Once feedback is gathered, the BSB will release a draft strategy for public consultation in late 2025, which will be available on the website and social media. The final strategy will come into effect from April 2026.

Mark Neale, Director-General of the Bar Standards Board, emphasised the importance of developing a strategy grounded in the public interest. It will address evolving professional standards, new technologies, consumer expectations, and the challenges posed by issues such as the Post Office scandal. The strategy will also ensure the Bar is equipped to meet future demands in barrister services, while maintaining regulatory efficiency and effectiveness to uphold public confidence.