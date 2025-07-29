Browne Jacobson has secured a significant contract to assist the in-house legal team at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), marking a noteworthy achievement for the UK and Ireland law firm. Appointed to a legal panel, Browne Jacobson will provide ad-hoc commercial legal support, particularly benefitting members of the Government Legal Department (GLD) team responsible for serving the DWP. This contract runs from July 2025 until November 2027, following a successful proposal through the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) legal services framework.

The firm will join two other law firms in offering strategic legal guidance on a diverse spectrum of contract and procurement activities, including litigation related to welfare, pensions, and child maintenance policy. Anja Beriro, Partner in the government team at Browne Jacobson, highlighted the importance of this contract by stating “This contract award is another shining example of our strengths in advising central government departments on the full spectrum of legal matters, both on a day-to-day and strategic basis.”

She emphasised the firm’s historical relationship with the DWP, adding “Building on previous work we’ve carried out for the DWP on procurement and contract matters via the CCS framework, this reinforces our relationship with a government body that has a hugely influential role in the daily lives of many people – encapsulating our ambition to support clients operating at the forefront of society’s biggest issues.”

The need for trusted legal advice is particularly pronounced following the recent changes to procurement regulations under the Procurement Act 2023, which was enacted earlier this year. Beriro pointed out that “it’s never been more important to receive trusted legal advice that ensures procurement is streamlined, transparent and effective.” Browne Jacobson continues to solidify its status as an approved supplier to both the CCS and GLD, having previously provided legal services to various other central government departments, including the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Cabinet Office, and Crown Prosecution Service.