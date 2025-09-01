Browne Jacobson has made a significant addition to its team by appointing Chris Holder as Partner, focusing on technology and life sciences. Chris joins the UK and Ireland law firm’s London-based commercial team from Bristows, where he led various IT and digital projects. Known as one of the UK's first specialist IT outsourcing lawyers, he has a strong reputation for understanding the implications of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics in both technology and legal contexts. With a career that began in 1991, Chris has significant experience in the IT sector, having collaborated with the European Commission on issues related to civil liability for autonomous IT systems and vehicles, as well as participating in discussions with the European Robotics Forum and the UK Government’s AI Council.

A regular speaker on AI and digital transformation, Chris was recently Co-Chair of the Technology Committee of the International Bar Association (IBA), where he played a critical role in organising its flagship AI Day at one of the annual global conferences. Chris commented that he is “thrilled to be joining Browne Jacobson at such a pivotal moment in the firm’s growth journey.” He highlighted the firm’s “unique proposition – combining deep-rooted expertise in both the public and private sectors,” which creates a compelling platform for clients at the forefront of major societal issues.

Within Browne Jacobson, Chris is part of a multidisciplinary team that supports both public and private sector clients, navigating the complex legal landscape surrounding the integration of emerging technologies in life sciences. The firm capitalises on its extensive experience in advising healthcare providers, assisting organisations involved in medical devices, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and digital health.

Anthony Nagle, Partner and Head of Browne Jacobson’s UK and Ireland Digital and Sourcing team, remarked that “Chris is a fantastic addition who brings a vast amount of experience and knowledge in regulatory issues around technologies such as AI and robotics at a time when these are being rapidly integrated into business operations.” He emphasised that Chris’s skills in handling high-value, complex transactions will significantly support the firm’s expansion plans in the UK, Ireland, and beyond.

Additionally, Gerard Hanratty, Partner and Head of Health and Life Sciences, stated that “Chris’ wealth of experience in AI and life sciences, together with his understanding of the complex interplay between public and private sector organisations, will be invaluable to our clients.” He further noted that Chris’s presence will enhance their ability to deliver innovative solutions to those operating at the cutting edge of both healthcare and technology.