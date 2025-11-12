A new report aiming to enhance collaboration between the UK and the UAE on artificial intelligence in healthcare has been published, incorporating insights from Browne Jacobson. The UK-UAE Business Council’s white paper, Opportunities for UK-UAE Collaboration in AI in Healthcare, outlines strategies for policymakers, businesses, healthcare practitioners, and academics in both nations to work together for optimising data use, particularly in precision medicine and genomics.

Gerard Hanratty, who leads Health and Life Sciences at Browne Jacobson, provided expertise in a section concerning AI and healthcare data. He articulated the challenges in optimising AI integration due to barriers like inconsistent data standards and fragmented access to anonymised patient data. Gerard said “Data holds the key to addressing many of the challenges faced by state-based healthcare systems like the NHS, such as driving the shift from curing to preventing disease, but only if harnessed in the right way.” He emphasised the necessity of the UK developing a robust health data strategy that would enable smooth AI integration into healthcare innovations. Highlighting the importance of international partnerships, he noted, “Collaborating with our international partners is integral to realising the full potential of AI by ensuring healthcare data can be shared across borders for research and development of new medicines, treatments and technologies.” The report presents seven recommendations, including establishing a bilateral data adequacy framework and creating knowledge-sharing agreements to enhance interoperability. Bradley Jones, Executive Director of the UAE-UK Business Council, remarked, “The transformative impact of AI will arguably be felt more in the healthcare sector than any other industry.” The white paper aims to resolve trade barriers and foster investment between the two nations.