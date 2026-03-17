Browne Jacobson has played a pivotal role in supporting Phenna Group as it embarks on its ambitious growth strategy. After a whirlwind of 25 mergers and acquisitions in 2025, the significant activity continues into 2026 with seven deals already completed. The Nottingham-based company, renowned for its expertise in testing, inspection, certification, and compliance services, has recently expanded its operations by acquiring the Irish business ENX, further bolstering its built environment division.

Founded in 2014, ENX is a Dublin-based consultancy specialising in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services, particularly within the residential new build and retrofit sector. The integration of ENX into Phenna Group is poised to strengthen its subsidiary Building Envelope Technologies (BET), enhancing the division's capabilities in residential design, sustainability, compliance, and post-construction testing.

Leading the Browne Jacobson legal team was Gavin Bluett, a partner in the firm's Irish corporate division. He was joined by a cross-border team comprising partners William Darmody and Nadine Cannon, along with associate Matt Bolton, providing a wealth of expertise originating from both the UK and Ireland. Gavin Bluett remarked that Phenna Group "is embarking on a highly ambitious growth journey, as reflected in such a large amount of M&A activity in recent years," highlighting the firm's enthusiasm in advising on these pivotal transactions. He added that "the ENX deal, following its recent acquisition of Testall Construction Testing Services Limited, helps Phenna Group to gain a foothold in the Irish market."

Matt Bolton, another corporate partner at Browne Jacobson, reaffirmed this sentiment, stating that "this is another great example of how we’re able to leverage our cross-border corporate expertise between the UK and Ireland to ensure smooth completion of a transaction that marks another significant milestone for Phenna Group."

The partnership between Browne Jacobson and Phenna Group has already yielded notable successes, including the acquisitions of Testall, Construction Testing Services, and Statutory Inspections Limited in 2025. As Phenna Group continues to pursue its strategic growth plans, the ongoing collaboration with Browne Jacobson promises to play a crucial role in navigating the complexities of cross-border transactions in the future.