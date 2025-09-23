Browne Jacobson, a prominent law firm in the UK and Ireland, is advising Homes England on a significant regeneration initiative in Liverpool that aims to rejuvenate a former police headquarters. The site, known as Canning Place, encompasses 2.64 acres and is poised for a mixed-use development that will blend residential, retail, leisure, and commercial spaces. The law firm has played an integral role during the acquisition process from Merseyside Police, having been named the preferred bidder for this transformative project.

Browne Jacobson’s team, led by partner Dominic Buckley, is well-equipped for this ambitious endeavour with additional support from colleagues Darren Ashworth and Joshua Douglas Booth. Buckley, who focuses on real estate, expressed the firm's commitment, saying “As a firm committed to supporting clients working at the forefront of society’s biggest issues, we are passionate about the important role that regeneration projects can play in the continuous improvement of our cities and towns.”

Canning Place’s strategic location, positioned conveniently between the popular Liverpool ONE shopping centre and the historic Albert Dock, enhances its attractiveness to prospective developers. Buckley highlighted this potential, noting “Canning Place’s strategic location between Liverpool ONE shopping centre and the Albert Dock not only makes it appealing for prospective developers but also provides nearby examples of other hugely successful regeneration projects that have helped to transform this area of the city over the past few decades.”

Looking ahead, Browne Jacobson is enthusiastic about the next steps of the project, as Buckley remarked, “We are excited about supporting Homes England during the next phase of this project as it collaborates with key stakeholders on unlocking the potential of this site with a mixed-use development that will drive new investment into Liverpool and the North West.” This initiative not only represents a pivotal moment for local regeneration efforts but also aims to inject fresh vitality and investment into the region.