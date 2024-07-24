Browne Jacobson strengthens welsh private sector practice with new corporate partner appointment

UK & Ireland law firm Browne Jacobson has bolstered its Welsh private sector offering by appointing Tom Saunderson as Corporate Partner in its expanding Cardiff office. Tom joins from Acuity Law, bringing a wealth of expertise in M&A and investment, particularly with early-stage and high-growth companies. His experience includes advising large corporates on acquisition strategies and supporting high-growth businesses with scaling, fundraising, and personnel incentivization.

This appointment marks a period of significant growth for Browne Jacobson’s Cardiff office, following the recent promotion of Gavin Hoccom to Partner and the addition of Associate Cullan Wing to the construction team. Tom’s arrival ensures that all of Browne Jacobson’s departments are now represented in Cardiff, just a year after the office’s inception by co-founders Tim Edds and Laura Hughes. Since opening in July 2023, the office has expanded from a team of seven to over 20, including four partners and a legal director.

Tom Saunderson expressed his enthusiasm about joining the firm, stating, “I am absolutely delighted to join Browne Jacobson’s renowned Corporate practice at an incredibly exciting time for the firm. It has big ambitions for the Welsh market, and I’m looking forward to working with Tim, Laura, Richard and the wider team to capitalise on this momentum and to drive further growth for the firm in Wales.”

Tim Edds, Partner and Head of Browne Jacobson’s Cardiff office, highlighted the firm's commitment to the Welsh market: “When we opened our Cardiff office a year ago, having worked with key clients in Wales for more than two decades, we made it clear we wanted to provide our full breadth of legal services to the Welsh market. The recruitment of Tom, along with other key hires and promotions in the construction team, demonstrates our commitment to be full-service in Wales, for Wales. We’re excited about further significant appointments arriving in the coming months as our ambitious growth strategy continues at pace.”

Richard Cox, Partner and Head of Browne Jacobson’s national corporate team, added, “The firm’s Corporate practice has always been an integral aspect of the firm’s holistic offering, so we’re delighted that all of our offices across the UK and Ireland can provide top tier support for our clients in the private sector.”

