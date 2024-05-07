Browne Jacobson strengthens real estate practice with acquisition of Paul Taylor Solicitors

Trading as Paul Taylor Solicitors, Paul Taylor brings decades of experience and a sterling reputation to Browne Jacobson's expanding team.

Paul Taylor is a respected figure in the South West legal industry, having served as the sole real estate advisor to entrepreneur Chris Dawson and his flagship store group, The Range, for over 25 years. Throughout his tenure, he has played a pivotal role in guiding The Range's extraordinary growth from five stores to over 200, establishing himself as a trusted advisor in the sector.

With Paul Taylor entering into a Consultancy Agreement with Browne Jacobson, the acquisition further fortifies the firm's growing presence in Exeter and enhances its real estate offerings in the South West legal market.

Since establishing its first South West office in 2012, Browne Jacobson has diversified its sector and practice expertise, encompassing education, health, government, real estate, and employment, in addition to its established financial services and insurance practice. The firm's relocation of its Exeter office to Keble House in Southernhay Gardens in May 2023 underscores its commitment to regional impact and growth.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Paul Taylor stated, "I am delighted to be joining forces with Sarah Parkinson and the Browne Jacobson real estate team. Their extensive resources and skills will provide invaluable support to my clients, matching their needs seamlessly. I am particularly drawn to Browne Jacobson's distinctive character and ethos, which sets them apart from other firms. I look forward to collaborating with the Browne Jacobson team and leveraging their expertise to serve our clients effectively."

Sarah Parkinson, national Head of Real Estate at Browne Jacobson, lauded Paul Taylor's esteemed reputation in the retail sector and the South West region. She emphasized his longstanding relationship with The Range as a testament to his expertise and client service excellence, expressing delight at the prospect of working together.

Nigel Lyons, Partner and Head of the Exeter office at Browne Jacobson, hailed the acquisition as a significant milestone in the firm's growth trajectory. He anticipates expanded client portfolios both regionally and nationally, signaling a new chapter of development for the practice.

The acquisition of Paul Taylor Solicitors marks a strategic advancement for Browne Jacobson, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and bolstering its position as a leading legal firm in the UK.