Browne Jacobson strengthens Private Client team with appointment of partner Scott McKittrick

Scott McKittrick's expertise centres around providing support for inter-generational trusts, acting as a trustee, advising on trustee responsibilities, and guiding business owners through intricate estate planning. McKittrick is also well-versed in estate administration, including handling cross-border estates, as well as addressing Wills and inheritance tax issues.

This strategic addition to the Private Client team comes during a period of sustained growth for Browne Jacobson. The appointment of Scott McKittrick is poised to enhance the team's ability to deliver a bespoke and high-quality service to its substantial client base.

As a Partner, Scott McKittrick will play a pivotal role in various aspects of private client matters, including succession and estate planning, wills and probate services, tax and trust advice, and matters related to the appointment of deputies and granting powers of attorney. His inclusion is anticipated to contribute significantly to the firm's ongoing commitment to excellence in client services.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Browne Jacobson, Scott McKittrick stated, "I'm thrilled to be joining Browne Jacobson's Private Client team at such an exciting time. The firm's reputation for providing quality service is second to none, and I'm excited to contribute to its continued growth. I'm looking forward to getting stuck in with the team and help provide the best possible service to our clients."

Lucy Worwood, Head of Private Client at Browne Jacobson, shared her excitement about Scott McKittrick's appointment, saying, "We are so happy to welcome Scott to our team. Scott's appointment comes at a time of continued growth for our private client offering, and we are excited to have him on board to help us provide the best possible service to our clients. We look forward to working with him."

Browne Jacobson's decision to bring in Scott McKittrick highlights the firm's commitment to strengthening its capabilities and offering unparalleled expertise in the field of private client services, ensuring that clients receive top-notch legal counsel and support.