Browne Jacobson strengthens Irish Corporate team with appointment of Principal Associate James Byrne

James practices in the areas of corporate and commercial law and has over twelve years’ experience in a wide range of transactions including mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, private equity and re-organisations/ restructuring.

He has been involved in many of Ireland’s most significant M&A transactions in recent years and has experience across a range of sectors including technology, healthcare/life sciences, retail, food/beverages, media, and manufacturing.

James’ appointment bolsters the firm’s growing Irish Corporate team following a number of recent appointments, including partner William Darmody to lead the team.

The firm launched its Irish office in Dublin in late 2022 with great success - achieving rankings in the Legal 500 EMEA on their first entry to the international legal directory. Since opening in July 2022, the office has relocated to a larger premises at 2 Hume Street, Dublin 2, in order to meet the needs of the growing team and client base.

William Darmody, Partner at Browne Jacobson and head of the firm’s Irish Corporate team said: “James’ appointment is a significant step forward for Browne Jacobson’s Irish Corporate practice, and we’re delighted to welcome him to the team. His wealth of experience in the Irish M&A marketis a testament to his ability to deliver top-tier results for our clients. We’re all thrilled to have James join the team and help take our Corporate offering to the next level.”

James Byrne, Principal Associate at Browne Jacobson said: “Browne Jacobson has continuously grown in strength since launching in Ireland in 2022, and with the high calibre of its expanding Corporate team, it’s certainly an exciting time to join the firm. I’m very much looking forward to working alongside Will and the team to make a real difference for Browne Jacobson’s expansive client base.”