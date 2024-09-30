Browne Jacobson strengthens higher education practice with strategic appointment

Professor Kay brings over two decades of leadership experience at the University of Exeter, where she served in roles such as Provost and Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor.

In her new role, Professor Kay will provide strategic input and support the firm’s engagement with the higher education sector. She will leverage her vast experience to help universities navigate the significant challenges they face, including financial pressures and regulatory shifts. In addition to her academic leadership, Professor Kay co-founded Higher Futures, a company that assists universities in navigating financial challenges.

Professor Kay commented, “This is a crucial time for higher education institutions, given the wide array of external pressures they face. I look forward to working with Browne Jacobson to offer strategic advice that will align the firm’s expertise with the sector’s needs.”

Browne Jacobson is nationally recognised for its expertise in education law, consistently ranked in Band One for its education sector work by leading legal directories. The firm has also won the Legal Advisor of the Year award at the Education Investor Awards seven times. Its higher education team supports universities and educational institutions with services ranging from risk management and regulatory advice to issues like equality, student welfare, and strategic decision-making.

Bettina Rigg, Head of Higher Education at Browne Jacobson, welcomed Professor Kay’s appointment, saying, “Janice’s experience within a Russell Group university gives her a deep understanding of the sector’s complexities. Her addition will provide invaluable strategic insight as we continue to support universities through the evolving legal and regulatory landscape.”

This appointment marks a significant step in Browne Jacobson’s continued expansion of its higher education practice, ensuring it remains at the forefront of providing trusted legal solutions to institutions facing an increasingly complex environment.