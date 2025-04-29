Browne Jacobson, a prominent law firm in the UK and Ireland, has announced the appointment of Bernhard Maier as the new Head of Arbitration. With nearly 20 years of experience in international dispute resolution and public international law, Bernhard significantly enhances the firm's capabilities in complex arbitration cases. His expertise spans various sectors including energy, healthcare, and technology, having provided counsel on high-value commercial and investment treaty arbitrations. Prior to this role, Bernhard was with Signature Litigation, a leading disputes boutique, and he is qualified to practise law in both England & Wales and New York.

Bernhard's appointment is a part of Browne Jacobson's strategic efforts to bolster its cross-border disputes capabilities and expand its international client base. "Our clients are navigating increasingly complex geopolitical and commercial environments," Bernhard noted, expressing his enthusiasm for joining the firm during a pivotal time for growth. This move reflects a broader trend within the firm to support high-value mandates for clients across various sectors, especially those that are heavily regulated or innovation-driven.

Notably, Bernhard has earned accolades for his contributions to the field, including securing substantial damages in high-stakes arbitration cases. His work has also led to significant victories for clients, particularly in parallel multi-billion-dollar arbitrations and notable UNCITRAL disputes. Declan Cushley, Partner and Head of Corporates at Browne Jacobson, remarked that Bernhard's addition would enhance their strategic value towards becoming a leading adviser on complex international disputes.

Bernhard joins a robust legal team at Browne Jacobson, which highlights the firm’s commitment to developing a market-leading disputes platform. Jonathan Tardif, Partner and Head of Commercial Disputes, also expressed excitement over the appointment, citing Bernhard’s exceptional talent and alignment with the firm’s goals. Alongside Bernhard’s appointment, Danielle Carr has recently been positioned to lead the Commercial Dispute Resolution team in London, marking further investments in Browne Jacobson’s dispute resolution capabilities.

As Browne Jacobson continues to strengthen its international arbitration practice, the firm is set to advise states, corporates, and investors on a wide range of arbitration matters. The team’s proficiency in managing major disputes across industries, alongside their extensive knowledge of public international law, positions them to address the increasing complexity of global legal challenges faced by clients today. With a strong emphasis on collaborative work across the firm, Bernhard is eager to leverage his expertise to provide targeted, strategic support in significant arbitration cases.