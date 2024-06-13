Browne Jacobson signs up to UAE-UK Business Council to provide expertise in emerging healthcare trends

Browne Jacobson, a prominent UK and Ireland law firm, has joined the UAE-UK Business Council to play a key role in fostering collaboration between the United Arab Emirates and Britain. This partnership aims to drive progress across vital industries, including healthcare, energy, and technology. The Council, a thought leadership forum, unites business leaders, entrepreneurs, and academics from both nations to address business barriers and explore new partnership opportunities.

Utilising its extensive cross-sector expertise, Browne Jacobson will contribute to policy development and facilitate connections to foster new business collaborations. The firm’s participation is spearheaded by Gerard Hanratty, Head of Health and Life Sciences at Browne Jacobson. Hanratty recently spoke at the Council’s UAE-UK Cancer Summit in Dubai and is actively contributing to a policy paper on cross-border data sharing and privacy in cancer care. The firm will also support initiatives in AI in healthcare, the energy transition, and financial services.

Gerard Hanratty expressed enthusiasm about the membership: “We are delighted to join the UAE-UK Business Council, which is already playing an influential role in bridging the gap between two global trading partners across strategically important industries to deliver mutual benefits. Our deep understanding of the NHS and regulatory bodies, experience in working on high-profile public inquiries, and support for the independent health and care sector both in the UK and internationally give us a unique insight into solving some of the world’s biggest healthcare challenges.”

The UAE-UK Business Council’s diverse membership includes large corporations, SMEs, investment agencies, and universities. Funded by member companies, the Council collaborates closely with both governments, co-chaired by Rt Hon Lord Udny-Lister and HE Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State in the UAE Government. The Council’s activities span various sectors, such as artificial intelligence, fintech, health, life sciences, and energy, focusing on themes that align with governmental bilateral initiatives.

During COP28, hosted by the UAE last year, the Council organised summits on decarbonising the built environment and impact investment, bringing together stakeholders from both countries to discuss sustainability collaboration opportunities. Policy papers on these topics are being prepared for submission to both governments.

The Council’s annual conference in Abu Dhabi in March featured prominent guest speakers, including the UK’s former Business and Trade Secretary, Kemi Badenoch, and HE Khaldoon Mubarak, CEO of Mubadala Investment Company. Over the coming year, new campaigns will be launched on energy transition, technical and vocational training, AI in healthcare, and digital banking, with regular events in both markets and white papers addressing bilateral trade and economic issues.

Bradley Jones, Executive Director of the UAE-UK Business Council, welcomed Browne Jacobson's involvement: “We are delighted that Browne Jacobson will be supporting our thought leadership work as a member of the UAE-UK Business Council. Both countries are making great strides in healthcare research and innovation in areas such as genomics and personalised medicine. By sharing knowledge in the regulation and utilisation of AI and data, new opportunities for commercial collaboration between the two countries are likely to emerge. We look forward to working with Browne Jacobson as our work in this and other sectors evolves over the years ahead.”