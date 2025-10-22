UK and Ireland law firm Browne Jacobson has achieved a significant milestone by being named a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) Legal Panel for Government Framework, specifically for Lot 1 – Core Legal Services. This designation enables the firm to continue advising central government departments on a wide variety of complex legal issues. This recent appointment reinforces Browne Jacobson's position as an experienced legal adviser to the government, a testament to their ongoing commitment to quality legal services aimed at public sector clients.

Richard Medd, Managing Partner at Browne Jacobson, expressed enthusiasm about this development, stating “This is a fantastic opportunity for the firm that demonstrates the value our very experienced teams can add to central government departments and the other bodies covered by this panel. We look forward to developing that further over the next four years." The firm has demonstrated expertise in large technology contracts, subsidy control, complex regulatory and public law, dispute resolution, major litigation, commercial contracts, and strategic procurements.

Medd further expanded on the strategic importance of the government practice for the firm, noting, “Our government practice is central to the firm's strategy, and this appointment reflects years of dedicated work by our teams in building strong relationships and delivering outstanding results for public sector clients. It positions us perfectly to expand our impact across government and reinforces our commitment to supporting the institutions at the forefront of our society.”

Peter Ware, Head of Government sector at Browne Jacobson and the CCS relationship manager, also shared insights regarding the firm's reappointment, saying “We are delighted to have been successfully reappointed to CCS’s Legal Panel for Government framework. This reaffirms the strength of our specialist public law expertise and our deep understanding of the unique challenges facing central government and arm’s length bodies. We look forward to continuing our role as partner, providing the exceptional service and value the public sector requires.”

Browne Jacobson's government team consists of a dedicated group of lawyers specialising in advising public sector clients on a complete range of legal challenges, from routine operational matters to significant strategic projects. The Crown Commercial Service plays a vital role in supporting the public sector, aiming to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In the 2024/25 fiscal year, CCS helped the public sector realise commercial benefits amounting to £5.3 billion, promoting world-class public services that ensure best value for taxpayers.