UK and Ireland law firm Browne Jacobson has been named the number one firm overall in The Social Mobility Foundation’s Employer Index 2025 for the fourth time in five years, solidifying its reputation as the leading law firm for social mobility for the fifth consecutive year. This accolade underscores the firm's ongoing leadership in promoting socioeconomic inclusion and its mission to foster expertise within the legal profession and beyond. Caroline Green, senior partner at Browne Jacobson, expressed pride in this accomplishment by stating, "Being ranked number one law firm for the fifth consecutive year as well as the leading law firm for social mobility demonstrates our unwavering commitment to breaking down barriers and creating genuine opportunities." She further articulated the firm's broader vision, emphasising that "Social mobility sits at the heart of our strategic vision to be at the forefront of society's biggest issues. This isn't just about what happens within our own firm – we believe in the power of collective action."

Sarah Atkinson, Chief Executive of the Social Mobility Foundation, congratulated the award recipients, commenting, “Congratulations to all the employers in this year’s Index. They’re leaders in creating workplaces where everyone can thrive, leading to more representative, innovative, successful organisations." She highlighted a critical issue, noting, “Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. Too many young people are being held back from reaching their potential because of their background. That’s unfair for them, and in a country facing a skills shortage, it’s bad for all of us." Atkinson also called for increased participation and action from employers and government to boost social mobility efforts.

Browne Jacobson's success can be attributed to a data-driven approach in enhancing its understanding of workforce demographics through rigorous analysis of geographic patterns related to socioeconomic backgrounds. This year marks the first time the firm has made its socioeconomic workforce data publicly accessible on its website. A Knowledge Transfer Partnership with the University of Nottingham enabled the firm to gather qualitative insights on the experiences of social mobility, which led to the implementation of accent bias and socioeconomic awareness training amongst key recruitment personnel. This innovative programme has garnered media attention and received several award nominations.

In its commitment to socio-economic inclusivity, Browne Jacobson launched the FAIRE (Fairer Access into Real Experience) programme in 2019, which now supports over 80,000 aspiring legal professionals. On 28 October 2025, the firm is hosting 'The Big One', a virtual event designed for students interested in legal careers, featuring distinguished speakers such as The Solicitor General, Rt Hon Ellie Reeves MP, and Chair of The Bar Council, Barbara Mills KC. The in-person FAIRE work experience programme also supports 100 young people each year, of whom 85% come from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

The firm’s pioneering Social Mobility Incubator series serves as a transformative initiative for clients and other organisations, including law firms, sharing practical insights and tools aimed at improving social mobility. Looking ahead, Browne Jacobson plans to launch an employability hub in November 2025, which will provide skills sessions and resources tailored for aspiring legal professionals and those guiding them, such as teachers and career advisors. Additionally, a specialised mentoring and skills programme targeting care-experienced young people is set to launch in February 2026.