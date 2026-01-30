Browne Jacobson, a prominent UK and Ireland law firm, has taken a significant step in solidifying its role within the Welsh business community by relocating to a spacious new office in Cardiff city centre. The firm has signed a 10-year lease for 9,500 sq ft on the fourth floor of One Central Square, strategically situated between Cardiff Central railway station and the Principality Stadium. Previously located in a temporary office at St Andrew’s Crescent, this new move reflects the firm’s aspirations, following a record annual turnover of £137m in 2024/25, representing a 16% increase from the previous year.

The Cardiff team has experienced fast growth as a key contributor to Browne Jacobson's expansion in the Welsh legal market. After launching a seventh office at 36 Park Place in July 2023 with a team of seven, the Cardiff division has now grown to 40 employees, which includes seven partners and three legal directors, offering a comprehensive array of legal services. The modern office at One Central Square, built to BREEAM Excellent energy efficiency standards, accommodates over 120 individuals and is designed for future expansion, featuring eight meeting rooms and a fully-serviced client suite that can host up to 50 people for events.

Tim Edds, Partner and Head of Cardiff, co-founded the Cardiff office and expressed the significance of this move, saying: “Moving into a permanent office at the heart of Cardiff’s business district is an important milestone in Browne Jacobson’s journey and signals our long-term commitment to the Welsh legal market, as well as our ambition for significant future growth.” Edds noted the firm’s rapid growth in both client numbers and personnel that necessitated the search for a permanent home to accommodate ongoing ambitions.

Browne Jacobson's Cardiff office covers a wide range of sectors and service lines, including public law, planning, environmental law, corporate transactions, education, and real estate. The firm has hired key figures in the Cardiff legal scene, including partners Tom Saunderson, Phil Pugh, and Christian Farrow, further enhancing its capabilities. Landmark projects serve as testament to its expertise, including involvement in the Celtic Freeport and the Morlais tidal energy scheme off Anglesey.

Furthermore, Browne Jacobson is dedicated to supporting the local community. They have partnered with the Welsh Government to facilitate social mobility through their FAIRE programme, which has seen participation from students at the firm’s Cardiff office, as well as engagement in local events and campaigns, such as the initiative to introduce level 7 legal apprenticeships.

Laura Hughes, Partner and Executive Lead for Wales, highlighted their social responsibility efforts: “Alongside bringing our full suite of legal services to Wales, we’ve been very keen to create a legacy here via our social mobility initiatives, which we believe can make a substantial difference to the perception of the legal profession and professional services among Welsh young people.” By signalling their commitment to the region, Browne Jacobson aims to provide development opportunities for the finest legal talent in the area.

Through its new office and ongoing community initiatives, Browne Jacobson not only fortifies its presence in Wales but also contributes positively to the local business environment. As their client roster expands to include a range of leading Welsh businesses, tech companies, and investors, the firm appears poised for continued success and influence in the region.