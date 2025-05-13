Browne Jacobson has strengthened its health and litigation offering with the appointment of Bethan Parry as Partner. Parry returns to the UK and Ireland law firm from Clyde & Co, where she served as Legal Director, further enhancing the firm’s capacity in clinical negligence litigation and healthcare law. Based in Browne Jacobson’s Manchester office, Parry has over 15 years of experience, providing legal guidance to medical defence organisations, insurers, and healthcare professionals.

Bethan said her move back to Browne Jacobson is exciting, sharing “Having spent a crucial part of my career at Browne Jacobson, it’s exciting to be returning to the firm as a Partner to help continue its impressive growth journey, while helping to shape the legal landscape for healthcare through my litigation caseload.” She expressed enthusiasm about working with the firm’s robust healthcare team and reconnecting with previous clients.

Another key addition to the team is Kathryn Fearn, who joins as Principal Associate following Simon Tait’s recent retirement. Fearn, stationed in the Nottingham office, will be part of the national advisory and inquests team, which assists clients across the public and independent healthcare sectors. With a rich background as Director of Legal Services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Fearn brings invaluable insights and experience from her senior roles within major NHS trusts.

Lorna Hardman, Partner and head of Browne Jacobson's national health and litigation team, welcomed both Parry and Fearn, stating “Bethan and Kathryn are fantastic additions to Browne Jacobson, bringing deep experience of clinical litigation and healthcare law.” She highlighted Parry’s strong reputation in the North West sector and her proactive approach to client care. Hardman mentioned that Parry's experience enhances the firm’s ability to secure positive outcomes for clients during challenging claims.

Browne Jacobson is recognised for its national defendant clinical negligence practice, representing clients such as NHS Resolution and the Medical Protection Society. The firm played a pivotal role in the landmark Supreme Court case of Paul v Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which addressed the duty of care concerning family members affected by a patient's unaddressed medical condition. Additionally, the firm has advised the Cabinet Office on the establishment of the Infected Blood Compensation Scheme.

Beyond clinical negligence, Browne Jacobson excels in mental capacity and mental health law, representing various organisations in complex proceedings within the Court of Protection. The team's national reputation encompasses support for NHS and independent health organisations during inquests, ensuring comprehensive legal advocacy across the healthcare landscape.