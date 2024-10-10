Browne Jacobson launches HR services

Browne Jacobson has launched a dedicated HR services offering aimed at independent health and social care providers to tackle their workforce challenges. This new initiative will assist residential care homes, nursing homes, domiciliary care providers, and hospices, providing comprehensive support tailored to the unique needs of the sector.

The firm’s HR services will be delivered by a team of over 20 HR consultants, who will collaborate closely with Browne Jacobson's employment law specialists. Their services include workforce planning, handling complex grievances and disciplinary actions, managing staff allegations, team restructures, organisational development, and navigating TUPE transfers and exit agreements. Additionally, they will conduct HR audits to ensure compliance with Care Quality Commission (CQC) standards, offer customised and off-the-shelf training, and develop HR policies suited to individual organisations.

Emma Hughes, Partner and Head of HR Services, emphasised the firm’s successful track record in the education sector, where the HR practice has flourished. “We believe there’s huge potential to replicate this provision in health and social care, where many of the same opportunities and challenges exist,” Hughes said. She noted that many care providers, especially those with one to ten care homes, often lack specialist HR resources and struggle with people challenges.

The responsibility for HR matters frequently falls on registered managers who are already stretched thin, which can exacerbate workforce challenges. Hughes believes that pooling expertise can help these businesses address critical issues related to the ageing population and acute shortages in the care workforce.

Leading the new HR service is Laura Chinyere-Ezeh, who joins as an HR Consultant with over a decade of experience in CQC-regulated environments. Previously an HR business partner at Ramsay Healthcare, Laura has held various HR management positions, including with a domiciliary care provider.

Laura expressed her enthusiasm for joining Browne Jacobson during this period of growth, stating, “The health and social care sector is experiencing a lot of change right now, with retention and recruitment among its greatest challenges. By thinking outside the box, employers can showcase the rewarding nature of working in this sector and ensure they have a sustainable supply of talent to meet future demands.”

Browne Jacobson’s expanding health and life sciences team collaborates with over 300 independent healthcare businesses annually and has trained more than 14,000 health and social care professionals, demonstrating the firm's commitment to supporting the sector through its latest HR services initiative.