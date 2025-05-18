Browne Jacobson will support North Wales’ largest housing association, Adra, in executing its ambitious development programme after being appointed to its legal framework. The firm will assist Adra with its residential and commercial property work across two lots of the framework. Adra manages over 7,000 homes and provides services to more than 16,000 people. Last month, the housing association announced its new corporate plan, which includes a significant £85 million investment in current housing stock and the construction of 800 new homes by 2030.

Richard Macphail, Partner in Browne Jacobson’s Cardiff office and Co-Head of Social Housing, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “As the largest affordable housing provider in North Wales, Adra is already playing a crucial role in people’s lives and its ambitious development programme is another powerful signal of its intent.” He emphasised the firm’s commitment to affordable housing, adding, “As a firm dedicated to supporting clients at the forefront of society’s biggest issues, affordable housing is at the top of the agenda and we’re excited to have the opportunity to support Adra in its mission of building homes for those most in need.”

Macphail also noted the personal significance of this contract award, highlighting, “This contract award represents a significant success on a personal level given this has been our first appointment to a Welsh housing association framework since Francesca Smith and I joined the social housing team in our Cardiff office last year." The firm has a strong reputation as a legal adviser to registered providers in England, and this appointment signifies its commitment to serve housing associations in Wales. The firm now represents five Welsh housing associations alongside numerous English clients, collectively providing homes to over a million people, showcasing its expertise in the sector.

Browne Jacobson’s social housing team is part of a wider real estate team that includes over a hundred members. This team serves various crucial sectors including planning, environmental law, health advisory litigation, and corporate transactions. The Cardiff office, which opened in July 2023 with seven members, has rapidly expanded to 36 staff members, including partners and legal directors.

Tim Edds, Partner and Head of Cardiff at Browne Jacobson, remarked on the significance of attracting major clients like Adra, stating, “The ability to attract major clients like Adra was exactly the reason for opening our Cardiff office to build on our proven track advising the Welsh public sector for more than 25 years." He recognised the pressing issue of affordable housing in Wales, declaring, “The provision of high-quality and affordable housing is one of the foremost issues in Wales right now and we’re proud to be supporting a growing number of housing associations in delivering this.”