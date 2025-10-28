UK and Ireland law firm Browne Jacobson has strengthened its Commercial and Technology offering with the appointment of Colette Withey as Partner. Joining from EY Law, Colette previously headed the UK Commercial & Digital Law team and brings over two decades of expertise to her new role. This hire reflects Browne Jacobson's ongoing strategy to expand its team, having brought on seven new partners since April. Colette’s addition aligns with the firm’s recognition of increasing market demand, particularly in the North West's Corporates sector.

Colette’s extensive experience includes advising on complex, high-value commercial agreements and large-scale projects across various industries such as manufacturing, industrials, real estate, and consumer retail. Her skills encompass collaborations, product development, outsourcing, and supply chain transformation across multiple jurisdictions and regulatory frameworks. Furthermore, Colette is highly skilled in areas such as business agreements, intellectual property, technology, data privacy, and regulatory compliance.

Before her tenure at EY Law, she was a partner at Addleshaw Goddard and served as Interim General Counsel for an infrastructure company. This role provided her with valuable insights into how legal teams can effectively support both operational and strategic goals. Colette expressed her enthusiasm about joining Browne Jacobson, stating, "I'm thrilled to be joining a firm that has such a strong reputation for client service, sector expertise and commitment to inclusion." She added her eagerness to collaborate with the team to achieve exceptional outcomes for their clients.

Mark Daniels, Head of Commercial and Partner at Browne Jacobson, shared his thoughts on Colette’s appointment, saying “We're very happy to welcome Colette as Partner. She has a valuable ability to turn legal challenges into commercial advantage." He emphasised the trust clients have in her to navigate complexity and deliver solutions that foster long-term growth, highlighting that Colette brings clarity, speed, and pragmatic thinking to the table alongside her strong industry knowledge.