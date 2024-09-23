Browne Jacobson expands social housing team

Browne Jacobson has made three significant appointments to its growing social housing team, including the recruitment of Richard Macphail as Partner and Co-Head of Social Housing, joining Gabor Taller in the role. Richard Macphail, formerly Head of Social Housing at Hugh James, brings extensive experience in site acquisitions and development projects. Joining him are Senior Associates Francesca Smith and Holly Chadwick, expanding the social housing real estate team to 14 members.

Richard Macphail is based in Browne Jacobson’s rapidly growing Cardiff office, which opened in July 2023 and now houses 30 staff. Recognised in Chambers and Legal 500 directories, Richard Macphail has advised on major development projects in Wales. His expertise spans site acquisitions, section 106 schemes, and various agreements critical to housing development.

Richard Macphail expressed excitement at joining Browne Jacobson, highlighting its dynamic legal presence in Wales and its focus on social mobility. He emphasised the importance of social and affordable housing, a priority on the new UK government’s agenda, and praised Browne Jacobson’s cross-sector expertise.

The appointments, according to Gabor Taller, mark a key strengthening of Browne Jacobson’s social housing team, enhancing its ability to support housing associations and developers across England and Wales. The firm now works with over a quarter of England's registered social housing providers, which are vital to the government’s ambitious plans for housing development.

The Cardiff office continues to grow, with partner appointments like Gavin Hoccom leading the construction team and others adding corporate expertise. Tim Edds, Head of the Cardiff office, expressed optimism about the ongoing expansion and future hires, positioning Browne Jacobson as a major player in Wales’ legal market.

Browne Jacobson’s social housing team is part of its broader built environment department, which supports a wide range of housing providers and contributes to the delivery of affordable housing to over a million people in the UK.