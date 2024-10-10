Browne Jacobson expands Manchester real estate team

Browne Jacobson, a UK & Ireland law firm, has bolstered its Manchester Real Estate team with the addition of two new partners, Darren Ashworth and Tom Cressey. Their appointment brings the team to over 100 members across the firm’s seven-office network.

Darren Ashworth, formerly of Trowers & Hamlins, brings substantial expertise in development, regeneration schemes, and real estate matters. His past work includes advising on the London 2012 Olympics and major development projects for public and private sectors. Ashworth commented, “I’m very much looking forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success in growing the Real Estate offering.”

Tom Cressey, with more than 20 years of experience in the North West property market, specialises in private sector development projects. He joins from JMW Solicitors and is excited about the opportunity, saying, “The firm’s Real Estate team has an exceptional reputation for complex work and outstanding client service.”

Sarah Parkinson, Head of Real Estate at Browne Jacobson, described the appointments as a “coup” for the firm, emphasising the duo’s impact on the North West real estate sector and beyond.