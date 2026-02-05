Browne Jacobson has announced the appointment of Christian Major and Phil James as Partners at its London office, marking a significant step in the firm's strategy to enhance its real estate investment and data protection practices. This dual hire comes as part of Browne Jacobson's ongoing commitment to build interconnected practices throughout its UK & Ireland network, thereby improving its service delivery to clients both regionally and internationally. Major arrives from K&L Gates, where he gained extensive experience in advising on complex real estate transactions, having established himself as a leading figure in the sector as recognised by The Legal 500 UK. He noted, "The firm is building something genuinely exciting in real estate investment, with the backing and strategic vision to become a real force in the market."

Phil James, who joins from Eversheds Sutherland, will co-lead the International Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity group. With over 25 years of expertise in data protection and cybersecurity, he is anticipated to be pivotal in addressing the increasing demands for sophisticated data privacy solutions. He expressed enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "Clients are facing unprecedented data and AI challenges that require integrated, holistic, cross-disciplinary advice."

The firm's London office has seen impressive growth, now expanding its lateral partner recruitment to six hires in the past financial year, alongside a total of 12 across the UK & Ireland. Declan Cushley, Partner and Head of the London office, remarked on the importance of these additions, highlighting that "these aren't just strong hires, they're statement hires." The recent appointments also follow the establishment of a robust technology practice that strengthened the firm's capabilities in the digital advisory space.

With this strategic expansion, Browne Jacobson continues to affirm its position as a serious player in the legal market while demonstrating a clear commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients. Richard Medd, Managing Partner, reiterated this ambition by saying, "We are absolutely committed to growing and developing market-leading capability across our seven-office network." As Browne Jacobson forges ahead, its vision remains focused on creating interconnected practices that cater to clients wherever they operate within the UK & Ireland and beyond.