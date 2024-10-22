Browne Jacobson expands Ireland operations

Browne Jacobson, a leading UK law firm, has announced a significant expansion of its Irish operations, further strengthening its presence in the country. The firm has introduced real estate and construction practices, while also bolstering its corporate team with several key senior hires. This expansion comes in response to growing client demand for cross-jurisdictional legal services, reflecting the firm's commitment to growth in the Irish market.

Expanding Real Estate and Construction Practices

The addition of real estate and construction practices to Browne Jacobson’s Irish operations marks a key milestone in the firm’s growth strategy. These new practices build upon the firm’s established expertise in the UK, where Browne Jacobson boasts a team of over 160 legal professionals specializing in real estate and construction.

The Irish real estate and construction teams will be led by Emma Middleton and Paul Tohill, who have joined as legal directors. Both bring a wealth of experience and deep sectoral knowledge to the firm, further enhancing its ability to serve clients in these critical areas.

Emma Middleton , Legal Director, Real Estate: Emma joins Browne Jacobson from a top-tier Irish commercial law firm, bringing over 17 years of experience in the Irish real estate market. She has a strong background in all aspects of real estate law, including acquisitions, disposals, lease negotiations, property financing, and advising on the commercial real estate aspects of corporate transactions. Her extensive expertise in handling complex real estate transactions will be invaluable as Browne Jacobson expands its Irish real estate offering.

Paul Tohill, Legal Director, Construction: Paul specializes in projects and non-contentious construction and engineering law. With over 10 years of experience, Paul brings a robust understanding of construction and engineering projects across multiple jurisdictions. He has worked in large international firms and is admitted as a solicitor in Ireland, Northern Ireland, and England & Wales. His cross-border expertise will play a crucial role in delivering seamless legal services for clients with operations in Ireland and the UK.

Strengthening the Corporate Team

In addition to its new real estate and construction capabilities, Browne Jacobson continues to expand its corporate practice in Ireland. Since launching its Irish corporate team in January 2024 under the leadership of William Darmody, the firm has advised on a number of significant Irish and international transactions. To meet growing client demand, the corporate team has been strengthened with the appointment of Gavin Bluett as a partner.

Gavin Bluett, Partner, Corporate: Gavin joins Browne Jacobson from a boutique Irish corporate law firm, where he led the Corporate and Commercial Department. He has extensive experience in corporate and commercial transactions, specializing in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), equity and debt investments, private equity, venture capital, and group restructurings. Based in Galway, Gavin’s appointment also extends the firm’s geographic reach in Ireland, allowing it to tap into new regional markets while better serving clients across the country.

The corporate team's expansion is also bolstered by the addition of two new associates in corporate and litigation, as well as three trainees. This focus on talent development underscores the firm’s commitment to strengthening its Irish presence and providing top-tier legal services to clients in Ireland and internationally.

Meeting Growing Client Demand

The expansion of Browne Jacobson’s Irish operations is a direct response to increasing client demand for integrated, cross-border legal services. The firm’s new real estate, construction, and corporate capabilities are designed to meet the needs of clients with interests in both the UK and Ireland, particularly in high-value transactions and complex projects.

William Darmody, partner and head of Browne Jacobson's Irish corporate team, commented on the expansion:

"The growth of our Irish office, including the addition of real estate and construction practices and the strengthening of our corporate team, reflects the increasing demand we're seeing in the market. Our expanded capabilities allow us to better serve our clients, particularly in international transactions. Gavin's appointment, based in Galway, also extends our geographical reach within Ireland, enabling us to tap into new markets and better serve clients across the country."

Cross-Border Expertise

Browne Jacobson’s real estate and construction expansion in Ireland also benefits from the firm's existing UK expertise. Mike Sadler, partner and head of real estate and construction at Browne Jacobson UK, highlighted the importance of the firm's integrated service model:

"The launch of our real estate and construction practices in Ireland marks a significant milestone for Browne Jacobson. By integrating our extensive UK expertise with our new Irish capability, we're uniquely positioned to offer comprehensive, cross-border services. This expansion is a direct response to increasing client demand for seamless legal support across both jurisdictions, particularly in complex, high-value transactions and projects."

A Growing Presence in Ireland

Since opening its Dublin office in 2022 under the leadership of founding partners Ciarán Markey and Jeanne Kelly, Browne Jacobson Ireland has seen impressive growth. In just two years, the firm has secured numerous high-profile client mandates and achieved rankings in Chambers Global and Legal 500 EMEA across several key practice areas.

This rapid expansion prompted the firm to relocate to larger premises at 2 Hume Street, Dublin 2, to accommodate its growing team and expanding client base. Browne Jacobson Ireland has quickly established itself as a key player in the Irish legal market, advising on complex, high-value transactions such as the acquisition of Strong Roots by McCain Foods in April 2024 and acting in several complex international disputes.

With its latest expansion, Browne Jacobson is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory in Ireland, offering clients a comprehensive, cross-jurisdictional service that integrates deep expertise across multiple legal disciplines.