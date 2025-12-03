Browne Jacobson has made a significant move by appointing Adam Berry and Adam Culy as partners in its London-based Financial & Professional Risks team. This strategic double-appointment is expected to strengthen the firm's capabilities in contentious financial services regulatory work as well as in complex professional liability and regulatory matters. These new additions contribute to a broader trend, marking the firm's tenth partner recruitment in London since April, following appointments from firms such as EY Law, Shoosmiths, Eversheds Sutherland, and Bristows. This recruitment drive highlights Browne Jacobson's ambitious aim to expand its presence in London’s disputes and investigations market, reflecting a growing demand for specialist regulatory and professional liability expertise.

Adam Berry, with over 15 years of experience in financial services investigations, stands out as a formidable asset. His career encompasses private practice, a role in the Enforcement Division of the FCA, and most recently, in-house experience at Barclays. Berry's practice mainly involves defending firms and individuals in high-stakes FCA/PRA enforcement actions and advising clients on regulatory enquiries, including matters related to supervision and authorisation. He has also worked on substantial internal investigations, making him a heavyweight in financial services investigations. Noteworthy cases from his portfolio include FCA enforcement actions involving ADM Investor Services International Ltd, Al Rayan Bank PLC, and Sonali Bank (UK) Ltd. Additionally, he defended Mohammad Ataur Rahman Prodhan, the former CEO of Sonali Bank UK, in one of the decade's most significant FCA investigations targeting a senior manager.

On the other hand, Adam Culy brings a wealth of experience as an expert in professional indemnity claims. He previously served as General Counsel at BDO LLP, the UK's fifth-largest accounting firm, where he developed a strong in-house legal team and managed complex litigation and regulatory matters. Since June 2020, he has held the position of litigation partner at Stephenson Harwood, where he has focused on accountancy litigation, professional regulatory investigations, and professional negligence defence. His strong credentials are recognised by Legal 500 UK and Chambers UK, which both rank him as a leading partner for Professional Negligence. Culy's expertise centre on complex professional indemnity claims and regulatory investigations defence work, including cases related to the FRC and the SFO.

In discussing his decision to join Browne Jacobson, Adam Berry noted, "Browne Jacobson's ambition and client-first approach made this move compelling. The firm is building something special in financial services disputes and investigations, and I'm excited to help clients navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape where regulatory scrutiny of firms and individuals shows no signs of slowing." Adam Culy echoed this sentiment, stating, "Joining Browne Jacobson now, at this point in their growth trajectory, is incredibly exciting. The firm's reputation for exceptional client service and its ambition to build market-leading teams made this an easy choice.”

Jonathan Newbold, Partner and Head of Financial Services and Insurance, highlighted the strategic advantage of these hires, stating, “Bringing Adam Berry and Adam Culy into the partnership further enhances our ability to support clients in the most complex, high-stakes financial services and professional liability matters.” With these appointments, Browne Jacobson is poised to navigate a path of growth and excellence in the evolving landscape of financial services regulation.