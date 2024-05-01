Browne Jacobson elevates fifteen to partner and legal director roles

This strategic growth of the firm's partnership sees the total number of partners and legal directors rise to 88, underscoring Browne Jacobson's commitment to nurturing talent and strengthening its capabilities across various practice areas.

Caroline Green, Senior Partner at Browne Jacobson, expressed the firm's dedication to investing in the future of its lawyers, highlighting the exceptional quality of legal services offered by the newly promoted individuals. She emphasized their significant contributions to the firm and their invaluable expertise, which will undoubtedly benefit both clients and the firm's partnership.

The promotions span Browne Jacobson's offices in Cardiff, Birmingham, Nottingham, Manchester, and London, further solidifying the firm's presence across key regions. This announcement builds on the momentum of the twelve partner and legal director promotions from the previous year, demonstrating Browne Jacobson's sustained commitment to recognizing and empowering its talent.

In Cardiff, Gavin Hoccom rises to the position of Partner, specializing in Construction law, while Birmingham sees a significant influx of new Partners across diverse practice areas:

Scott Mounfield in Construction

Alex Kynoch in Government and Infrastructure

Clare Hanna and Kirk Glenn in Corporate law

Louise Jeffers in Health Advisory & Litigation

Ian Perkins in Barristers practice

Philip Gray in Real Estate

Nottingham welcomes a cohort of new Partners, enhancing the firm's capabilities in Corporate, Health Advisory & Litigation, and Public Law, Environment, and Planning:

Sam Sharp and Matt Bolton in Corporate law

Rebecca Coe and Sarah Stork in Health Advisory & Litigation

Jonathan Allen in Public Law, Environment, and Planning

Manchester celebrates the promotion of Victoria Colclough to Partner in Health Advisory & Litigation, while London welcomes Matt Jones as a Legal Director in Construction law.

These promotions signify Browne Jacobson's commitment to excellence and growth, as it continues to provide outstanding legal services and expand its footprint across the UK & Ireland. Congratulations to all the newly appointed partners and legal directors on their well-deserved advancements.