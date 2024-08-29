Browne Jacobson contributes to UAE-UK cancer care collaboration report

A significant report aimed at enhancing cancer care through increased collaboration between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom (UK) has been launched, with key contributions from Browne Jacobson LLP. Gerard Hanratty, Head of Health and Life Sciences at the firm, provided insights into overcoming legal barriers related to data sharing and privacy, which are crucial for cross-border research and clinical trials.

The report, titled Opportunities for Collaboration between the UK and UAE in Cancer Care, was released by the UAE-UK Business Council and outlines recommendations for developing new prevention, screening, and diagnostic strategies. A central theme is the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies in improving the speed and accuracy of cancer diagnostics and treatment efficacy.

Gerard Hanratty’s expertise in public law and regulatory issues in health and life sciences was pivotal in addressing the legal challenges surrounding the exchange of personal data, essential for joint research projects and the adoption of AI and genomics in cancer care. His contributions aim to help create a regulatory framework that accommodates the different legal and cultural contexts of the UAE and UK while promoting effective collaboration.

Speaking on the report, Gerard emphasised the importance of supporting clients working at the forefront of societal challenges, such as cancer care, particularly in light of the growing trade relationship between the UAE and UK, which is fueling investment in health and life sciences.

The report proposes a series of initiatives, including the creation of a UAE-UK health data hub and the harmonisation of ethical and technical guidelines for AI and genomics. It also recommends establishing a joint committee to drive these initiatives forward, involving representatives from relevant ministries, health authorities, academic institutions, and the private sector.

Lord Ajay Kakkar of University College London and HE Dr. Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister for Health and Life Sciences in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who co-chair the Council's campaign, underscored the necessity of an enabling environment for data exchange between the two countries to realise the full potential of their collaboration in cancer care.

The trade and investment relationship between the UAE and UK, now worth around £25 billion annually, continues to strengthen, particularly in healthcare and life sciences, reflecting the rapid adoption of AI and other innovative technologies in both countries.

To access the full report, Opportunities for Collaboration between the UK and UAE in Cancer Care, please click here.