Browne Jacobson bolsters education team with hires across key specialisms

Browne Jacobson’s market-leading education team continues to grow after the UK and Ireland law firm made a series of key hires. The new appointments bolster its expertise across the full spectrum of legal, people and practical issues facing schools, academies and universities.

Among the new cohort are legal directors Trish D’Souza, who joins from Blake Morgan, and Joanna Goddard, previously at VWV. They are among five senior hires during the 2024/25 financial year as the education practice continues to grow its client base amid a rising tide of complex challenges facing schools and universities.

Trish, based in Cardiff and newly-appointed President of the Cardiff & District Law Society, has 17 years’ experience. The 2024 edition of Legal 500 labelled her as “next generation partner” for public law in Wales. She will work with school and trust clients on education law issues including SEND and Ofsted, as well as higher education clients on student and governance matters, among others.

Trish said: “As the education lead for the Cardiff Office, I am keen to be at the forefront of issues relating to the new post-16 regulator, Medr. In my public law and education work, I regularly came across Browne Jacobson lawyers in fitness to practise or exclusion matters, and their down-to-earth nature and expertise really enticed me to the firm. I am confident that my contentious disputes work and education sector knowledge will help strengthen the firm’s expertise within Wales and beyond, and know the firm will support me in my role as President of the Cardiff and District Law Society, where I aim to highlight the biggest issues of the day affecting our legal sector including DEI and social mobility.”

Joanna, based in the firm’s Birmingham office, has 12 years’ experience in advising schools, academies and multi-academy trusts on the whole range of education law issues, with a special interest in complex admission and equality law matters. She said: “This is a great time to join Browne Jacobson as the education practice goes from strength to strength in supporting clients to tackle many of society’s biggest issues. The challenges facing schools and trusts span a wide spectrum and I look forward to helping our growing client base feel confident in managing these in order to deliver the best outcomes for their students.”

Other recent appointments include Claire Archibald and Bethany Paliga, who joined the data protection team as Legal Director and Senior Associate last autumn, and Polly O’Malley as Head of Education Employment last spring. Since Polly’s arrival, the education employment team has recruited four new lawyers and grown to 12 fee earners. New additions include Jenny Beaumont, Senior Associate; Charlotte Hart, Senior Associate; Jessy Ran, Associate; and Ben Greene, Associate.

Polly said: “Our new colleagues are a very solid addition to the team, all bringing with them education sector-specific knowledge that is invaluable to advising our school and academy clients. We are excited to be expanding our team and looking to support the sector more widely, developing new work streams and solidifying our national presence as market-leading employment advisers.”

Meanwhile, Karen Rowe has also joined from education services company Pearson UK as Sales Consultant and is based in the Manchester office.

Nick MacKenzie, Head of Education at Browne Jacobson, added: “Our education practice continues to be recognised as a market leader, having maintained our Band 1 schools and academies rankings in every region for the Legal 500 directory and nationally in Chambers this year, and voted by The Times as one of its top three firms for education. At the heart of this success is the quality and breadth of our legal and broader advisory service to clients. First and foremost, we are education specialists who have a deep understanding of the core aspects involved in running any education institution. Recognising the wide range of challenges that schools, academy trusts and higher education institutions are facing, we are committed to continuously strengthening our team. This will ensure we are equipped to support our clients on everything from their people issues amid a recruitment and retention crisis through to data protection matters as they seek to embrace digital technology in classrooms and across their sites.”

The expansion of the education team comes at a crucial time for the sector, as schools and universities grapple with a changing regulatory landscape, funding pressures, and the need for greater inclusivity and accessibility in education. With new laws and policies being introduced, the firm’s growing expertise aims to provide the guidance and support necessary to navigate these challenges successfully.