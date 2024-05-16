Browne Jacobson Bolsters education practice

With extensive experience in employment law within the education sector, Polly and Faisal will collaborate to further develop Browne Jacobson’s employment law offering, supporting clients nationwide.

Browne Jacobson, a leading UK and Ireland law firm, strengthens its education practice with the appointment of Polly O’Malley as Head of Education Employment and Faisal Sameja as Senior Associate. Bringing a wealth of expertise in employment law within the education sector, Polly and Faisal's appointments underscore Browne Jacobson's commitment to delivering exceptional legal and HR services to education clients.

Polly O’Malley joins Browne Jacobson after eight successful years at Stone King, where she served as Deputy Head of Education. With a focus on strategic, contentious, and regulatory matters, Polly specialises in advising education institutions on a wide range of employment issues, including national terms and conditions, industrial action, and safeguarding matters. Polly's appointment aligns with Browne Jacobson's strategic objective to expand its employment law offering within the education sector, working in collaboration with Heather Mitchell, Education Employment Partner.

Expressing her excitement about joining Browne Jacobson, Polly emphasises the firm's stellar reputation for providing top-tier legal and HR services to education clients. Based in Birmingham but working with clients nationwide, Polly is eager to contribute to the continued growth and success of Browne Jacobson's education practice.

Faisal Sameja, appointed as Senior Associate, brings extensive experience from his tenure at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), where he headed the in-house legal team as Senior Solicitor. Faisal's expertise in advising education employers on a range of issues, including safer recruitment, dismissals, and employment tribunal litigation, further strengthens Browne Jacobson's employment law capabilities within the education sector.

Emma Capper, Head of Browne Jacobson’s employment team, expresses delight in welcoming Polly and Faisal to the firm, highlighting their significant experience and pivotal roles in developing the employment team's service to education clients. With a focus on addressing evolving legislative landscapes and societal issues, Browne Jacobson remains committed to supporting organisations across the education sector.

Nick MacKenzie, Head of Education at Browne Jacobson, echoes this sentiment, emphasising the firm's ambition to be recognised as a market leader in the education sector. Polly and Faisal's appointments reflect Browne Jacobson's vision for future growth and its commitment to providing tailored employment and HR services to meet the evolving needs of education clients nationwide.